Artsakh downs 2 Azeri drones, strikes 4 D-30 howitzers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Army forces destroyed 4 units of Azeri attacking D-30 howitzers with personnel and ammunition and didn’t allow the enemy units to take firing positions, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Precision artillery strikes in the southern direction inflict heavy manpower losses to the adversary,” she said.

She said the Artsakh troops shot down two Azeri drones in the southern direction on October 8.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





