Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Azerbaijani army targets another city of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces have started targeting Artsakh’s Hadrut city, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Capital Stepanakert and Shushi are also under heavy bombardment.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

 





