Azerbaijan is bombing Artsakh’s Shushi and Stepanakert cities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are targeting Shushi and Stepanakert cities of Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS reports the United Armenian Information Center informs.

‘’Air raid siren continues. Nearly 5 minutes ago successive explosions were heard. Fortunately, the city still has electricity, but it can be cut in a while. Now we are in shelters. There is no one outside. As soon as the air raid siren is heard, everyone goes to the shelters. Afterwards we try to go out and evaluate the damages. Today the air raid siren has been on almost all day long’’, director of Public Radio of Artsakh Ani Minasyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan