Artsakh first-responder dies from Azeri bombing of Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A first responder of Artsakh’s Rescue Service has died from injuries he suffered on October 2 when the Azerbaijani forces bombarded Stepanakert City.

The headquarters of the Rescue Service was hit by Azeri missiles, gravely injuring rescuer Hovik Aghajanyan.

He was treated at the Stepanakert hospital and then transported to Yerevan, but doctors were unable to save his life.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations offered condolences to the family of the killed rescuer.

