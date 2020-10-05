Armenia submits significant volume of evidence on Azerbaijan’s gross violations to ECHR

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During the last two days the Armenian Government has continuously submitted new evidence about Azerbaijani military forces targeting civilians, civilian objects and settlements in Artsakh deliberately, as well as on shelling settlements without any distinction in total disregard of applicable international humanitarian law and the European Convention, the Representative of Armenia before the ECHR said.

“Significant volume of evidence submitted to the ECHR will allow to held Azerbaijan responsible for gross violations of the European Convention”, the statement says.