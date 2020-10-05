Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Armenia submits significant volume of evidence on Azerbaijan’s gross violations to ECHR

Armenia submits significant volume of evidence on Azerbaijan’s gross violations to ECHR

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During the last two days the Armenian Government has continuously submitted new evidence about Azerbaijani military forces targeting civilians, civilian objects and settlements in Artsakh deliberately, as well as on shelling settlements without any distinction in total disregard of applicable international humanitarian law and the European Convention, the Representative of Armenia before the ECHR said.

“Significant volume of evidence submitted to the ECHR will allow to held Azerbaijan responsible for gross violations of the European Convention”, the statement says.

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration