President Harutyunyan confident in “unquestionable success” of Artsakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army continues waging a fight to “life or death” for every inch of land it is defending, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on October 5.

“Early this morning I was at the southern wing of the frontline,” he said. “I got acquainted with the situation on the ground and discussed our actions with the commanders. The fighting spirit and morale and confident mood for victory among our men is only contagious. The Defense Army continues waging a fight to life or death for every inch of land it is defending not only in this direction but also at the entire length of the line of contact. Our efforts for smashing the enemy will unquestionably result in success. Glory to our army,” President Harutyunyan said amid intense Azerbaijani attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan