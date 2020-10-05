Military denies Azerbaijani reports on firing strikes from Armenia’s territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The reports on firing strikes from Armenia’s territory to the direction of Azerbaijan are fake, Armenia’s defense ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.

“Firing strikes from the territory of Armenia is disinformation, there is no evidence. Don’t prepare a ground for provocation”, he said.

Azerbaijan launched an attack on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on September 27 with the support of Turkey, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Fierce battles took place between the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, with both suffering huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment. But the losses of the Azerbaijani side are much more than that of the Artsakh side. The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures. There is evidence that Turkey is directly engaged in Azerbaijan’s offensive, in particular it transported mercenaries from Syria for using them against Artsakh.