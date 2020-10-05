Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Azerbaijan prepares new attack, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable-tense” overnight October 4-5, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

“The adversary is preparing to launch offensive operations. The Defense Army of Artsakh is following all movements of the adversary and is ready to fulfill its combat mission on the highest level,” the Defense Army said.

