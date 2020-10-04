Artsakh and Armenia deny Azerbaijani false information of striking Mingachevir

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has not carried out any operation against Mingachevir, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of Artsakh's President Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

He emphasized that there have been no strikes against Mingachevir HPP, TPP, reservoir, or the city in general.

''We see no necessity or reason to do that'', Poghosyan said.

DEVELOPED: The Defense MInistry of Armenia also officially informs that the announcments of the Azerbaijani leadership that allegedly there have been attacks from the Republic of Armenia against Mingachevir is another disinformation. No strikes have been carried out from Armenia against Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry of Armenia informed.