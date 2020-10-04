Pashinyan has presented facts to the USA of F-16 warplane striking Armenian settlements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has clear proofs of Turkish F-16 fighter jet participating in military operations, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan told France-24.

Nikol Pashinyan presented radar records about the flights and participation in military operations by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet.

‘’Here you can see how the Turkish warplanes violated the Armenian air space on September 27 and 28. By the way, they have bombarded villages in Vardenis. Of course, we will present all these proofs to our international partners and have already presented. The issue here is the following. F-16 is a western-produced, U.S. produced warplane and I have also drawn the attention of our American partners on that fact. Have they created that warplane and given it to Turkey so as it can bomb civilian settlements and wage a war against people defending its own freedom?’’ Pashinyan said.

On September 29 a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space. The pilot could not survive.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan