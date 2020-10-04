Tbilisi denies report on arms transit to Azerbaijan via Georgia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia denied the report according to which weapons were transported to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s territory, reports TASS.

“The recent report according to which weapons have been transported to Azerbaijan via Georgia is complete disinformation and lie. I want to call on the Armenian side and the entire people not to give in to such disinformation”, she said.

On October 3 the Georgian government decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of permits for transiting military cargo via its territory to Armenia and Azerbaijan due to the resumption of the military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan