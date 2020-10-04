Artsakh denies Azeri reports claiming president is wounded

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan is again denying Azeri media reports that claim the Artsakh President has been wounded.

“This is disinformation and the president is fully fulfilling his duties,” Poghosyan said.

“Everything is going to be alright, victory is ours,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan