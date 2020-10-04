Artsakh’s president orders to stop firing at Ganja military bases to avoid possible innocent victims

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has ordered the Artsakh military to stop firing at military facilities of Ganja in order to avoid possible innocent victims among the civilian population of the Azeri city.

“At my orders, today the Defense Army delivered several rocket strikes with the purpose of neutralizing military facilities deployed in the city of Ganja. As of this moment, I have ordered to cease the fire, in order to avoid innocent victims among the civilian population. In the event of the adversary not drawing appropriate conclusions we will continue proportionate and powerful strikes by dismantling and breaking apart the enemy’s army and rear. We are resolute in our actions until the end,” Harutyunyan said.

“Stop, until it’s too late,” Harutyunyan said, addressing the Azeris.

