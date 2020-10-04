Civilian victims reported as Azerbaijani forces bomb Stepanakert City with air strikes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces are again bombarding Stepanakert City, the capital of Artsakh.

“They are striking again, there are damages and civilian victims,” Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that the Azerbaijani forces have also bombed Stepanakert with air strikes, in addition to rocket attacks.

Earlier the Armenian Defense Ministry released images showing the destruction of civilian infrastructure by the Azeri bombardments using prohibited cluster munitions.

