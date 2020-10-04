Defense Ministry: Artsakh's armed forces target exclusively military facilities of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is targeting exclusively military facilities of the Azeri forces, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Yes, the Defense Army is targeting exclusively military facilities of permanent deployment in Azerbaijani major cities,” he said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continue striking Stepanakert City, the capital of Artsakh, using the Polonez and Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers.

“Despite numerous warnings, the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues targeting the peaceful population of Stepanakert with Polonez and Smerch systems. From now on the military facilities permanently deployed in Azerbaijan’s major cities are legitimate targets of the Defense Army. I am calling on the Azerbaijani population to immediately leave these cities to avoid possible losses,” Harutyunyan earlier said on October 4.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan