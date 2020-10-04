No kind of strikes fired from Armenia territory at Azerbaijan – official
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is officially informing that the Armenian Armed Forces are not firing any kind of strikes in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
