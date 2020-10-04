PHOTO: Artsakh President joins frontline troops for morning coffee

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has joined the troops for a morning coffee on October 4. He posted a photo in the morning of October 4.

“Good morning with the best coffee prepared by our frontline soldier, together with our hero men,” he said.

Earlier on October 3, Harutyunyan took a special forces unit and personally headed to the frontline amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan