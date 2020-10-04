Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

PHOTO: Artsakh President joins frontline troops for morning coffee

PHOTO: Artsakh President joins frontline troops for morning coffee

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has joined the troops for a morning coffee on October 4. He posted a photo in the morning of October 4.

“Good morning with the best coffee prepared by our frontline soldier, together with our hero men,” he said.

Earlier on October 3, Harutyunyan took a special forces unit and personally headed to the frontline amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration