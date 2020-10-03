On the occasion of a misreading

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Al-Jazeera today. A number of news outlets published an out-of-context formulation attributed to the PM, causing various comments in the media.

For avoiding any future speculations over the issue, ARMENPRESS state news agency is authorized to present to all its media partners the transcript of that part of the Prime Minister’s interview.

Bernard Smith – Would you want to see Russian peacekeepers for example in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan – You see those issues could be discussed in the context of the wider resolution, within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship

ARMENPRESS news agency calls on the specialists to deal with such important issues with great sense of responsibility and caution.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan