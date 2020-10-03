Different intensity skirmishes take place along entire contact line – MoD spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Different intensity skirmishes between positions takes place at the moment along the contact line, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’Defense Army units confidently keep control of the situation’’, she wrote.

Stepanyan also reminded that at 20:26 Azerbaijan also fired missiles against Stepanakert.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan