Artsakh’s President is not wounded, is in command post – spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, categorically denies the Azerbaijani information that allegedly the President is wounded.

‘’It’s disinformation. The President is fully healthy and is in a command post from where he is carrying out his responsibilities as a President and his part for the military operations’’, ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan as saying.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan left for the frontline on October 3. The Directors of the National Security Services of Armenia and Artsakh are with him.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan