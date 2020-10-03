Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh’s President is not wounded, is in command post – spokesperson

Artsakh’s President is not wounded, is in command post – spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, categorically denies the Azerbaijani information that allegedly the President is wounded.

‘’It’s disinformation. The President is fully healthy and is in a command post from where he is carrying out his responsibilities as a President and his part for the military operations’’, ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan as saying.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan left for the frontline on October 3. The Directors of the National Security Services of Armenia and Artsakh are with him.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration