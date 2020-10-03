Turkey responsible for deploying terrorists in NK conflict zone – Syrian Ambassador to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish regime is responsible for moving terrorists to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Syria to Russia Riad Haddad told Interfax.

‘’This information confirms that Syria was right in its numerous warnings that the terrorist groups sent for the destabilization of the region are a threat for regional and international security and peace’’, the Ambassador said.

He said that Syria would not be their final destination and that those acts need an international reaction.

‘’Syria has emphasized the necessity to fight against terrorism and punish their leaders, with the Turkish occupant forces in control of them’’, Ambassador Riad Haddad said.

Starting from September 27, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, unleashed military operations against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal and targeting even civilian population both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. There is confirmed information that Turkey has deployed mercenaries from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian forces. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that they have serious facts about it and that the jihadists are linked with the ‘’Islamic State’’ terrorist group. Russia also has facts about the involvement of mercenaries in Nagorno Karabakh conflict. A source from the U.S. Department of Defense has also confirmed the information.

Artsakh successfully repels the attacks of Azerbaijan and in some places carries out counter-attacks.

Editing and Translating by Tigran SIrekanyan