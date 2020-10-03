Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory

Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian government decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of permits for transiting military cargo via its territory to Armenia and Azerbaijan due to the resumption of the military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Interior Minister, Secretary of the National Security Council Vakhtang Gomelauri said at a briefing.

“Due to the military operations between Armenia and Azerbaijan the Georgian government has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for transiting military cargo through its territory in the direction of both countries, be it by air or land. Both sides have already been notified about it”, he said.

The Interior Minister added that in regards to the transportation of civilian goods and cargo, Georgia is fully conducting its international obligations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration