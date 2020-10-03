International reporters unable to enter into Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A group of foreign media outlets is unable to enter into Nagorno Karabakh from Armenia due to the dangerous situation on the road caused by the Azerbaijani aggression, one of the foreign journalists reporting from the scene told RIA Novosti.

“We left Yerevan yesterday, but it turned out that the road is under shelling, the bomb had hit the bridge. We had to stay in Goris”, the reporter said.

The group includes journalists working for BBC, SkyNews and other media outlets.

The Artsakh Information Center has confirmed the news. “They [Azerbaijan] have already started opening fire in the direction of big buses, the word Press no longer helps. Therefore, it’s highly dangerous. It’s still unclear whether their transportation would be possible or not”, the Center representative said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan