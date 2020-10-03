Azerbaijani casualties pass 3000 according to intelligence data – Artsakh presidential spox

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the intelligence data, the number of Azerbaijani soldiers killed in the attack on Artsakh is over 3000, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook.

“A large part of the bodies is in the neutral zone, and no action is taken in practice for removing them”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan