Azerbaijani casualties pass 3000 according to intelligence data – Artsakh presidential spox
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the intelligence data, the number of Azerbaijani soldiers killed in the attack on Artsakh is over 3000, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook.
“A large part of the bodies is in the neutral zone, and no action is taken in practice for removing them”, he said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 03:04 Azerbaijani casualties pass 3000 according to intelligence data – Artsakh presidential spox
- 00:22 Artsakh downs two more UAVs
- 10.02-23:53 Recent bombing of Stepanakert by Azerbaijan killed 1 civilian
- 10.02-23:31 Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry welcomes joint statement of leaders of OSCE MG Co-chair countries
- 10.02-23:29 Macron offers conflicting sides new method for restoring peaceful negotiations – Reuters
- 10.02-23:06 UN Secretary General urges to stop military operations in NK conflict zone
- 10.02-22:56 Stepanakert’s population not evacuates – State Minister
- 10.02-22:22 There are injured civilians in Stepanakert, information about victims still being clarified
- 10.02-22:11 OSCE MG Co-chairs urge not to target civilians
- 10.02-21:50 Macron highlights immediately ceasing the fire in phone conversation with Pashinyan
- 10.02-21:39 Presence of takfiri terrorists in NK conflict zone is a security threat – Iranian official
- 10.02-21:36 MEPs raise the question of sanctioning Azerbaijan for the aggression against Artsakh/Nagorno
- 10.02-21:26 Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively calm – military
- 10.02-21:09 540 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in one day
- 10.02-20:35 Actions of Baku and Ankara will have negative impact on Europe – MEP
- 10.02-20:17 Russian, Iranian FMs reaffirm necessity for an immediate ceasefire
- 10.02-20:08 Zelensky announces Ukraine will not provide military assistance to NK conflicting sides
- 10.02-19:51 Azerbaijani forces resume strikes against Artsakh’s capital - DEVELOPING
- 10.02-19:31 U.S. Senators campaign for cutting military aid to Azerbaijan and sanctions against Turkey
- 10.02-18:52 OSCE PA member condemns involvement of mercenaries to fight against Armenians
- 10.02-18:41 Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)
- 10.02-17:55 Armenia publishes photos of bus carrying local, intl. reporters targeted by Azerbaijani shelling
- 10.02-17:52 Artsakh Ombudsman condemns targeting of building of State Emergency Service by Azerbaijan
- 10.02-17:43 Azerbaijan fires ballistic missiles, possibly also LORA, on Artsakh civilian settlements
- 10.02-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-20
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 253790 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 12503 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10189 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7456 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 7102 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP