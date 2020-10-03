Artsakh downs two more UAVs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed today that the Armenian side has downed two more Azerbaijani UAVs.

‘’The process of downing continues, two more UAVs’’, ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier today Hovhannisyan had presented Azerbaijan’s losses for October 2 by 21:00, presented below,

540 manpower losses and over are 700 injured. Azerbaijani troops have also suffered losses of military equipment, including 45 armored vehicles, 6 aircrafts most of which were not struck in air, 3 helicopters and 6 UAVs’.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan