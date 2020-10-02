Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Macron offers conflicting sides new method for restoring peaceful negotiations – Reuters  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  French President Emanuel Macron has issued a statement, according to which he held successive phone talks with the Armenian Prime Minister and Azerbaijani president over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and offered a new method of restoring negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, ARMENPRESS reports Reuters informs.

Macron said that works should start from Friday evening, reiterating his call for ceasefire.

