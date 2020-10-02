Presence of takfiri terrorists in NK conflict zone is a security threat –  Iranian official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The presence of takfiri terrorists in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is a threat for security and peace ARMENPRESS reports Special Aide to the Speaker of Iran's Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

He says the only way for settling the conflict is to immediately stop the war and start a political dialogue.

‘’Safeguarding the Iranian borders' security is Tehran's key priority and Tehran will make no exceptions in this regard for any country’’, he emphasized.

Russia, France, the USA have confirmed the presence of terrorists in the region. Media reports mention their number can reach 4.000.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan