Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively calm – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The situation along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border is relatively calm, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 2.

Hovhannisyan emphasized that the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is not comparable with Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

On October 2 Azerbaijan suffered 540 manpower losses and over are 700 injured. They have also suffered losses of military equipment, including 45 armored vehicles, 6 aircrafts most of which were not struck in air, 3 helicopters and 6 UAVs’.

Azerbaijan actively bombs civilian settlements, particularly Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan