540 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. As fights continue along the contact line of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, official representative of the Armenian MoD Artsrun Hovhannisyan says 540 Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed on October 2 by 21:00.

‘’According to summarized information for October 2, the adversary has suffered 540 manpower losses and over are 700 injured. The adversary has also suffered losses of military equipment, including 45 armored vehicles, 6 aircrafts most of which were not struck in air, 3 helicopters and 6 UAVs’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that fighting continues.

Azerbaijan actively bombs civilian settlements, particularly Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan