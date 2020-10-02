Azerbaijani forces resume strikes against Artsakh’s capital, there are many victims - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is again striking against the capital of Artsakh, Stepanakert. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS heard the explosions. The situation is being clarified.

Human Rights Defender of ARtsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page that Azerbaijan fired thre heavy artillery against Stepanakert. ''It seems residential buildings have been destroyed, there are many victims'', he wrote.

Earlier today Azerbaijani forces fired Smerch rocket into Stepanakert, injuring dozens civilians.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan