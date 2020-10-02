U.S. Senators campaign for cutting military aid to Azerbaijan and sanctions against Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. With combined Turkish and Azerbaijani attacks on the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia entering their 5th day, Senate and House leaders are rallying Congressional condemnation, through legislation and Congressional letters – working to bring about concrete policy changes that would cut U.S. military aid to the Aliyev regime and sanction President Erdogan for risking regional war amid a global pandemic, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“U.S. legislators – from across the aisle and in both houses of Congress – are sounding alarms regarding Azerbaijan and Turkey’s latest offensive against Artsakh and Armenia. We’ve seen swift calls for concrete U.S. action to end military assistance to Azerbaijan and sanctions on Turkey for aiding and abetting Azerbaijani aggression – threatening a full-scale regional war during a global pandemic,” said ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan. “Special thanks to Senator Menendez, Representatives Speier, Pallone, Schiff, Bilirakis, Nunes, and the Congressional Armenian Caucus for taking the lead in changing the failed U.S. policy of artificial even-handedness which has only emboldened Turkey and Azerbaijan’s warmongering. With broad-based nationwide grassroots advocacy, the ANCA looks forward to seeing unprecedented support for each of these Congressional initiatives.”

In the House, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D-CA) is set to introduce a resolution which condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression, denounces Turkey’s role in the attacks, calls for an immediate cease-fire, and urges the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to “secure an agreement from Azerbaijan to cease offensive military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia and to accept independent third-party monitoring along the line of contact.”

The bi-partisan Speier Resolution, which already includes Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), David Cicilline (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Brad Sherman (D-CA) as original cosponsors, is gathering broad-based support in the face of Azerbaijani aggression.

Also in the U.S. House, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Ranking Republican Devin Nunes (R-CA) are leading a Congressional letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling for decisive U.S. government action to condemn Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression, threatening continued U.S. aid to the Aliyev regime, demanding greater cease-fire monitoring along the line of contact, and calling out Turkey’s “detrimental” role in Azerbaijan’s recent attacks.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Democrat Robert Menendez (D-NJ) is leading a similar letter to Secretary of State Pompeo, calling for the immediate end to U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan and calling on the Trump Administration to immediately engage with Turkey President Erdogan to disengage from the conflict. “If Turkey is unwilling to step back from active engagement in the conflict, then the State Department should immediately suspend all sales and transfers of military equipment to Ankara,” notes the Senate letter.

Well over 150,000 letters and 10,000 calls have already reached President Trump, former Vice-President Biden, U.S. Senators and House members through the ANCA’s dual action portals – anca.org/alert and anca.org/call – in support of zero-ing out military and security aid to Azerbaijan, sanctioning Turkey for their participation in the latest attacks against Armenia and Artsakh, urging the implementation of the Royce-Engel peace proposal, which would help ensure a cease-fire through the more OSCE monitors along the line of contact and the placement of gunfire-locator systems to identify those breaking the ceasefire.

Over 25 Senate and House Members have already condemned the Turkey and Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian attacks.