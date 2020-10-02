‘Journalists are not military targets’ - Reporters Without Borders demands clarification from Baku

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to shed all possible light on the origin of the bombardment that injured four journalists covering the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh on October 1.

The four journalists were among a group of reporters that was shelled in the town of Martuni on the fifth day of the clashes.

A reporter for the French daily Le Monde and a French photographer accompanying him had to be hospitalized for urgent treatment to their injuries. Armenia TV cameraman Aram Grigoryan and a reporter for the Armenian news agency 24news.am, Sevak Vardumyan, were also injured.

Several other journalists, including an Agence France-Presse crew and a deputy editor-in-chief sent by the independent Russian TV channel Dozhd, narrowly escaped being hit by the shelling. All of the journalists and their vehicles were clearly identified and bore the word “Press.” They were accompanying local authorities in order to interview residents and see the damage from previous bombardments.

“This bombardment was unjustifiable because civilians, and journalists in particular, are not military targets,” said Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk. “We call on the Azerbaijani authorities to conduct an investigation to determine the origin of the shelling and to do everything necessary to enable the injured journalists to be evacuated in a completely safe manner”.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that he was sending a medical plane to repatriate the injured French journalists.