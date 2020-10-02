Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Wounded French reporters taken to airport for France repatriation

Wounded French reporters taken to airport for France repatriation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The two French reporters of Le Monde who were wounded in Azeri bombings of the town of Martuni in Artsakh have been taken to the airport.

The two reporters were first taken from Artsakh to Yerevan, Armenia and treated for their injuries at the Erebuni Hospital.

“Le Monde’s reporters have already been transported to the airport,” the hospital said.

The two reporters are being repatriated by France.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration