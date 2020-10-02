Wounded French reporters taken to airport for France repatriation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The two French reporters of Le Monde who were wounded in Azeri bombings of the town of Martuni in Artsakh have been taken to the airport.

The two reporters were first taken from Artsakh to Yerevan, Armenia and treated for their injuries at the Erebuni Hospital.

“Le Monde’s reporters have already been transported to the airport,” the hospital said.

The two reporters are being repatriated by France.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan