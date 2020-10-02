Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Artsakh vows ‘adequate response’ to Azeri bombing of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh vows “adequate response” to the Azeri bombing of the capital city of Stepanakert.

“An adequate response will take place, the entire responsibility of which falls on the Aliyev family,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

On October 2, the Azerbaijani forces bombarded Stepanakert city, causing multiple damages to civilian infrastructure. Many are wounded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





