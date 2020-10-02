Artsakh President visits French reporters wounded from Azerbaijani shelling on Martuni town

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited French reporters working for Le Monde who were wounded from the Azerbaijani shelling on the town of Martuni.

“Yesterday late in the evening together with foreign minister Masis Mayilyan I visited the reporters of Le Monde who were wounded from the shelling of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the town of Martuni. Thanks to the quick and skillful work of our doctors, their life is no longer under danger”, the President said on Facebook, releasing a video.

Several journalists have been targeted by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the building of the Martuni municipality. Two reporters of the French Le Monde newspaper were wounded. A civilian accompanying the French journalists has been killed. Three more civilians have been killed from the Azerbaijani shelling. Three other reporters, two from Armenia and one from Russia, were also wounded. The vehicle of AFP reporters was also targeted.

