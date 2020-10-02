Legendary commander bestowed with title ‘’Hero of Artsakh’’ for occupying strategic heights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan bestowed legendary commander of ‘’Yeghnikner’’ Karen Jalavyan with the highest title of Hero of Artsakh.

‘’Today we witnessed the heroic military operations of ‘’Yeghnikner’’, as a result of which not only important strategic heights were occupied but also heavy losses were inflicted on the adversary. And for this reason I, seeing the heroic deed a few minuets ago, decided to bestow the legendary commander Karen Jalavyan with the highest title of Hero of Artsakh’’, ARMENPRESS reports President Harutyunyan said.

‘’Long live Armenian Army, Long live our nation that gives birth to heroes’’, Harutyunyan said.

Azerbaijan, actively and overtly supported by Turkey, unleashed an aggression against Artsakh on September 27. The Defense Army of Artsakh repels the attacks of the adversary successfully, inflicting heavy losses, So far Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 aircrafts, 2 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, 3 TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems and 1200 manpower. 4 more UAVs have been destroyed in the Republic of Armenia overnight October 2.

Armenia has reported 103 casualties among the military, there are also 11 civilian victims, including children. International reporters were bombed and injured on October 1.

On September 29 Turkish F-16 downed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space, killing the pilot.

