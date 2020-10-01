Armenia reaffirms OSCE MG Co-chairs’ format is sole format for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia reaffirms that the only solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be reached under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in a press conference.

‘’For us the format for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. For now the measures aimed at ceasing fire and ceasefire is a priority’’, Naghdalyan said.

The MFA spokesperson mentioned that this time Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh is unique for it deliberately targets civilian population and infrastructures.

Azerbaijan, actively and overtly supported by Turkey, unleashed an aggression against Artsakh on September 27. The Defense Army of Artsakh repels the attacks of the adversary successfully, inflicting heavy losses, So far Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 aircrafts, 2 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, 3 TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems and 1200 manpower.

Armenia has reported 103 casualties among the military, there are also 11 civilian victims, including children. International reporters were bombed and injured on October 1. The Azerbaijani forces also targeted a civilian bus in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region, using an UAV. Fortunately, no one was inside the bus.

On September 29 Turkish F-16 downed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space, killing the pilot.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan