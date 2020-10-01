Armenian MFA decides to recall Ambassador from Israel over Israel-Azerbaijan arm deals

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has decided to recall its Ambassador from Israel for consultations, ARMENPRESS reports MFA spokesperson of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said on October 1.

՛՛The Armenian Foreign Ministry has clearly expressed its position over the Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan. This issue has always been on our bilateral agenda. Providing modern arms by Israel to Azerbaijan is inadmissible for us, we have many times used our diplomatic channels to tell our Israeli partners about it and mentioned that it’s particularly insulting when it takes place when Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, carried out a large-scale aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. The Israeli side continues providing arms to Azerbaijan and this behavior is inadmissible for us. Given the aforementioned, the Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Israel for consultations’’, Naghdalyan said.

There are media reports that two airplanes carrying arms landed in Azerbaijan from Israel today. In 2016, during the 4-day April war between Arrtsakh and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani forces used Israeli drones.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan