Azerbaijani shelling kills civilian accompanying Le-Monde’s reporters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The reporters of the French Le-Monde and the staff accompanying them were shelled by Azerbaijani troops on October 1 in Artsakh’s Martuni town. One of the civilians has died. This brings the number of civilians killed by Azerbaijani troops targeting civilians to 8, Armenian MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan confirmed the information.

‘’Yes, the civilian accompanying them has been killed’’, Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Two French reporters of Le Monde, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel and a reporter of 24News were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the town of Martuni in Artsakh on October 1.

