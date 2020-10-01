5 ‘’Grad’’ rockets fired by Azerbaijan land in Iran, injuring a child

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 5 ‘’Grad’’ rockets fired by Azerbaijan have landed in Iran. ARMENPRESS reports ARMENPRESS reports, citing ISNA, head of Khoda Afarin County informed that 5 ‘’Grad’’ rockets ended up in one of the villages on October 1 at 12:00, 2 of which landed on a residential house, injuring a 6-year-old child.

Khoda Afarin County is located in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province that shares border with the Republic of Armenia. It can be judged from the location of the village that the Azerbaijani armed forces fired the rockets, since it is located behind the troops of the Defense Army of Artsakh and nearly 10-12 km away from the border with Azerbaijan.

Earlier, official Tehran had informed that no rocket should end up in the Iranian territory.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan