Zakharova criticizes militaristic rhetoric over Nagorno Karabakh from 3rd countries

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Any militaristic rhetoric or actions by 3rd countries over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh can lead to destabilization of situation in the region of South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, official representative of the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said.

‘’We assess the militaristic rhetoric and actions of the 3rd parties ineffective and irresponsible, which can cause further escalations leading to destabilization of the situation, which, in turn, can have extremely unpredictable consequences’’, she said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan