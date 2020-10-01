Armenian Defense Minister receives French Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on October 1 Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

The Ambassador offered condolences over the military and civilian victims of the recent-days military operations, noting that France is extremely worried over the escalation and attentively follows the developments.

The Armenian Defense Minister informed that the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan and unconditionally supported by Turkey is of unprecedented scale. The operations cover the entire line of contact. Davit Tonoyan emphasized that the Defense Army fulfills its tasks and repelling the aggression of the adversary, while the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces will continuously receive destructive blows – a process that has already started.

During the meeting an agreement was received to keep in constant touch and exchange information on developments.

