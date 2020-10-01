Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Artsakh downs another Azeri warplane

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense Forces shot down another Azerbaijani warplane on October 1, the military’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Moments ago she reported that the Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army had shot down 1 warplane and 1 helicopter of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the southern and south-eastern directions on October 1. 

The Azeri air force has lost three warplanes since the fighting began from September 27.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





