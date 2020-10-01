COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases in past 2 months – 491

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,850, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

218 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 44,219.

4134 tests were conducted in the past one day.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 963.

The number of active cases is 5370.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 298.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan