“Relative calm” at line of contact overnight, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities say the situation at the line of contact with Azerbaijan was “relatively calm” overnight September 30-October 1.

“For the first time since the Azerbaijani attacks began on September 27, there was mostly relative calm last night along the entire frontline, with the exception of several firefights,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said at a news briefing on October 1.

103 servicemen of the Artsakh military have been killed in the attacks since September 27. Over 120 troops are wounded. 7 civilians were also killed in different cities of Artsakh as Azeri forces bombarded towns.

According to latest reports, the Azeri forces lost more than 920 servicemen in the their offensive operations with more than 2100 wounded. The Azeris have also lost 84 UAVs, 7 gunships, 166 tanks and armored equipment, 1 warplane and 1 Smerch launcher.

