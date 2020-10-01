‘Finally, our diplomacy recorded a major victory’ – Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Finally, our diplomacy has recorded a major victory, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“The international community has clearly recorded that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against Artsakh and Armenia with the help of mercenary-terrorists. Thus, the Artsakh frontline is becoming a civilizational frontline. Artsakh is fighting against the international terrorism, the targets of which are not separated by geopolitical borders.

This terrorism equally threatens the US and Iran, Russia and France, and Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenian people are fighting for global security”, the PM said.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law after Azerbaijan launched military operations against Artsakh on September 27 and against Armenia on September 29 with the involvement of Turkey.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan