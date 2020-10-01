Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Cabinet decisions debated and adopted remotely

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet will not convene its regular weekly meeting on October 1 amid the Azerbaijani military attacks, instead all bills and decisions are being remotely discussed and adopted. The decisions will be regularly posted online. 

Martial law and mobilization is declared in Armenia and Artsakh amid the Turkish-backed Azeri military offensive that began on September 27.

