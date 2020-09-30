Moscow ready to provide platform for meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Russia’s readiness in talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to provide a platform for a trilateral meeting and for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

On September 30 Sergey Lavrov held phone conversations with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The developments of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone were discussed. The Russian side expressed serious concerns over the ongoing large-scale military operations and urged to immediately stop the fighting and de-escalate the situation and quickly return to negotiation table.

Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue to make efforts for creating conditions for a political solution to the conflict.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan