Security Council holds emergency meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council held an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Apart from the Security Council members, the meeting was attended by President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, and High-Tech Industry Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

The meeting focused on the operational situation along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and discussed further action by Armenian Armed Forces.