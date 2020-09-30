Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Security Council holds emergency meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan

Security Council holds emergency meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council held an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister. 

Apart from the Security Council members, the meeting was attended by President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, and High-Tech Industry Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

The meeting focused on the operational situation along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and discussed further action by Armenian Armed Forces.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration