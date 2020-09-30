Armenian President informs Egyptian counterpart about war provoked by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent letters to the leaders of several countries of the Arab world, informing them about the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I must inform you with pain and major dissatisfaction that Azerbaijan has launched a new attack on the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), targeting also the civilian population. While I am writing this letter, dozens of civilians and servicemen have already been killed or wounded in both sides”, the Armenian President said in his letter addressed to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Sarkissian stated that in the past months the leadership of Azerbaijan has always voiced its plan to solve the conflict through war.

The Armenian President asked his Egyptian counterpart to use all his ties and reputation in the international arena aimed at immediately stopping the bloodshed and human sufferings.

“The conflict can and should be solved only through negotiations. It has no military solution. We have proved this in the past and will prove it again”, the letter said.

